- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Presentation Proclaiming September 17 - 23, 2024 as Constitution Week
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Minutes
4.1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session dated August 27, 2024
2. City Council Regular Session dated August 27, 2024
3. City Council Special Session dated September 3, 2024
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #24-230 Vacating all Existing, Platted Drainage and Utility Easements on the Property Located Between Rhinestone Street, Traprock Street, East Ramsey Parkway, and 146th Avenue (Project No. 24-117)/ Case of COR at Ramsey, LLC
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #24-229 Granting Approval of the Preliminary Plat, Final Plat, Development Agreement, and a Sidewalk Easement Agreement for Parkside Townhomes in The COR (Project No. 24-117); Case of COR at Ramsey, LLC
- 7.2. Introduce Ordinance #24-11 Authorizing the City of Ramsey to Sell Fourteen (14) Parcels of Real Property
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 09-10-2024
Loading the player...