Ramsey City Council 08-27-2024

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
5.1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session dated August 12, 2024
2. City Council Regular Session dated August 12, 2024
3. City Council Canvassing Board dated August 16, 2024
- 6. Consent Agenda
- 7. Public Hearing
7.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #24-228 Vacating a Portion of Drainage and Utility Easement at 14220 Basalt Street NW (Project No. 24-118); Case of Quad Logic
- 8. Council Business
8.1. Adopt Ordinance #24-06 and Adopt Resolution #24-212 for Haviland Fields (Presbyterian Homes) - Rezoning and Site Plan Review for a Multi-Family Residential Development at 14501 Nowthen Blvd. NW.
- 8.2. Adopt Resolution #24-232 approving a variance and encroachment agreement for a lean-to structure at 6960 148th Lane NW (Curtis Forster)
- 9. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 10. Adjournment