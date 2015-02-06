Ramsey City Council 08-24-2021

6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #21-141 Approving The Modification To The Development Program For Development District No. 1 And Establishing Tax Increment Financing District No. 18: Oppidan Industrial Within Development District No. 1 And Approving The Tax Increment Financing Plan Therefor; And Authorizing An Interfund Loan and Resolution #21-142 Authorizing Execution of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Agreement: Oppidan Incorporated, Case of Ramsey Industrial Owner LLC and Oppidan Incorporated