Ramsey City Council 08-24-2021

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Presentation Highlighting the 2021 Happy Days Festival
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #21-141 Approving The Modification To The Development Program For Development District No. 1 And Establishing Tax Increment Financing District No. 18: Oppidan Industrial Within Development District No. 1 And Approving The Tax Increment Financing Plan Therefor; And Authorizing An Interfund Loan and Resolution #21-142 Authorizing Execution of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Agreement: Oppidan Incorporated, Case of Ramsey Industrial Owner LLC and Oppidan Incorporated
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Ordinance #21-17 Amending Rental Licensing Requirements to Include Short-Term Rentals
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #21-244 Providing for the Sale of $10,700,000 General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A
- 7.3. Consider Resolution 21-229, Comprehensive Plan Amendment to Re-Guide PID #20-32-25-44-0003 from High Density Residential (HDR) to Medium Density Residential (MDR) (Project No. 21-122); Case of Lennar
- 7.4. Revised Quote on Used Sweeper/Scrubber for the New PW Facility
- 7.5. Adopt Ordinance #21-13 Amending City Code Section 105-142 to add 2021 International Property Maintenance Code
- 7.6. Adopt Ordinance #21-14 Amending Chapter 105 and 117 Regarding Swimming Pool and Related Building Code Standards
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment