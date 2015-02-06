Ramsey City Council 08-23-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. Public Hearing - Vacating Portions of Drainage and Utility Easements in Hunt Addition, Davis Farms Addition, and Trott Brook Addition
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Green Valley Greenhouse/Davis Farms 2nd Addition Plat and Rezoning
- 7.2. Adopt Ordinance #22-23 Amending Section 117-57 - Nonconforming Structures and Land Use
- 7.3. Resolution #22-208 Approving Purchase Agreement of a Portion of Outlot B, Elmcrest Sanctuary, Anoka County, Minnesota (this portion of the meeting may be closed to the public per MS 13D.05 Subd. 3 (c) (3))
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #22-201 Ordering Plans and Specifications for 167th Avenue Reconstruction, Improvement Project #23-04
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment