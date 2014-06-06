Ramsey City Council 08-22-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #23-193 Approving Purchase Agreement and Right of Re-Entry Agreement for Part of Outlot A, COR TWO: Norhart Architecture LLC
- 7.2. Winkelman Solicitor License
- 7.3. Introduction of Ordinance #23-16 Amendment to Chapter 26, Article XIV. Rental Residential Dwelling Units.
- 7.4. Receive Recommendation from the Charter Commissions to Amend Chapter 4 of the Charter - Nominations and Elections
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment