Ramsey City Council 08-10-2021

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Review Ordinance #21-17 Amending Rental Licensing Requirements to Include Short-Term Rentals
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Introduce Ordinance #21-11 Amending Chapter 10 of City Code to Include Requirements for Keeping Cats and Roosters, and to Amend Standards for Agricultural Animals and Beekeeping
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Consider Request for Comprehensive Plan Amendment to Re-Guide PID #20-32-25-44-0003 from High Density Residential (HDR) to Medium Density Residential (MDR) (Project No. 21-122); Case of Lennar
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment