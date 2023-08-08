Ramsey City Council 08-08-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #23-174 Resolution Approving Preliminary Term Sheet for Presbyterian Homes Housing Project; Haviland Fields
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #23-173 Approving Purchase Agreement for Portion of Outlot A, COR TWO; Centra Homes - Parcel 46
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #23-176 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #23-20, COR Mass Grading
- 7.4. Introduce Ordinance #23-14 - Zoning Code Update
- 7.5. Introduce Ordinance #23-15 Tobacco and Cannabis Use Within Public Property and Public Places
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment