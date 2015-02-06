Ramsey City Council 07-28-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Introduce Ordinance #21-11 Amending Chapter 10 of City Code to Include Requirements for Keeping Cats and Roosters, and to Amend Standards for Agricultural Animals and Beekeeping
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Ordinance #21-16 Repealing Ordinances 20-11, 20-12, and 20-13 in regard to Franchise Fees on Centerpoint Energy, Connexus Energy and City of Anoka Electric
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #21-183 Denying an Easement Encroachment Agreement for an attached accessory structure in a drainage and utility easement at 16206 Sapphire St NW; Case of William Cowette (Proj. 21-119)
- 7.3. Authorization to Enter Into a Negotiations for Design/Bid/Build Services for the New Water Treatment Plant
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #21-221 Approving Amendment to Development Agreement for COR Sapphire Addition; Case of PSD, LLC
- 7.5. Adopt Resolution #21-222 Approving Joint Powers Agreement with Anoka County for Interim Bunker Lake Boulevard/County Road 116 Improvements
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment