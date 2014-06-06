Ramsey City Council 07-25-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #23-169 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for 2023 MSA Pavement Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #23-06
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #23-170 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Whispering Pines Estates Plat 3 Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #23-10
- 5.6. Authorization to Hire a Recreation Coordinator (Item Pulled from Consent Agenda)
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment