Ramsey City Council 07-23-2024

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
- 6. Consent Agenda
- 7. Public Hearing
7.1. Public Hearing: Adopt Resolution #24-188 Vacating Drainage and Utility Easements in Waterfront Village
- 8. Council Business
8.1. Adopt Resolution #24-205 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Ford Brook Estates Drainage Improvements, Improvement Project #24-04
- 8.2. Driveway Setback Discussion
- 8.3. Adopt Ordinance #24-10: An Ordinance Amending Various Sections of Chapter 106 - Zoning Code
- 9. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 10. Adjournment