Ramsey City Council 07-13-2021

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. The Public Hearing for Ordinance #21-11 Regarding Amendments to Chapter 10 of City Code Regarding Agricultural Animals, Roosters and Cats in the City of Ramsey has been Rescheduled to the July 27, 2021, City Council meeting.
- 7.Council Business
7.1. Approve a Professional Services Contract Extension for the Tinklenberg Group
- 7.2. Request Council Approval to Solicit Bids for Salt Shed and Quotes for Additional Equipment for the New Public Works Facility
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #21-191 Authorizing Code Enforcement Action Plan Regarding Right Of Way Encroachment at 14781 Potassium St NW; Case of Deborah and Guy Peterson
- 7.4. Introduce Ordinance #21-16 Repealing Ordinances 20-11, 20-12, and 20-13 in regard to Franchise Fees
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment