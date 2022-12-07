Ramsey City Council 07-12-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Introduce Ordinances #22-21 and #22-22 for Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association Rezoning and Zoning Code text amendment at 14622 and 14650 Ferret St. NW
- 7.2. Consider a Request for a Home Occupation Permit at 6131 Green Valley Rd NW (Project No. 22-118); Case of J. Hill Container Company
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #22-125 Approving Site Plan, Preliminary Plat and Final Plat for PACT Addition and PACT Charter School
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #22-157 Authorizing the Issuance of Charter School Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds to Finance and Refinance a Public (Charter) School Project Pursuant to Minnesota Law, and Authorizing the Execution of Various Documents in Connection Therewith (Pact Charter School Project)
- 7.5. Introduce Ordinance #22-20 Armstrong Boulevard Interchange/Highway 10 Signage Overlay District Zoning Code Text Amendment
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment