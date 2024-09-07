Ramsey City Council 07-09-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. Public Hearing: Adopt Resolution #24-167 Vacating a Drainage Easement at 15890 Xenon St. NW
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #24-176 and #24-177 Vacating Drainage and Utility Easements and Approving a Final Plat and Stormwater Maintenance Agreement for Diamond Graphics at 14350 Azurite St NW (Project No. 24-111); Case of Diamond Graphics
- 6.3. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #24-182 Vacating Part of a Drainage and Utility Easement at 7990 Sunwood Dr. NW; Case of Take 5 Oil Change
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #24-180 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #22-17, Ramsey Villas North Sound Wall Improvements
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #24-166, Approving a Conditional Use Permit for a Motor Fuel Station at 7990 Sunwood Dr NW. (Take 5 Oil Change)
- 7.3. Adopt Resolutions #24-169 and #24-170 Approving a Final Plat and Site Plan for "Skyline on Sunwood" for a mixed use building at 7545 Sunwood Drive NW (PSD LLC).
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #24-181 Accepting Quotes and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #24-56, Lift Station No. 1 Permanent Generator
- 7.5. Adopt Resolution #24-185 Approving Change Order #2 for Halls Dover Acres Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #24-02
- 7.6. Introduce Ordinance #24-10: Zoning Code Updates
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment