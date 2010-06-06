Ramsey City Council 06-27-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Presentation of the 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report by the City's Auditing Firm of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Company (MMKR) - Aaron Nielsen, Principal with the firm, will be presenting.
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #23-148 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #23-04, 167th Avenue Reconstruction
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment