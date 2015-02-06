Ramsey City Council 06-22-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Annual Police Department Update and Review of 2020 Activity
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #21-190 Authorizing Partial Payment No. 2 to Kuechle Underground, Inc. for Improvement Project #21-00, Riverdale Drive Reconstruction, Feldspar Street to Sunfish Lake Boulevard
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #21-156 Granting Preliminary Plat Approval for Williams Woods (Project No. 20-138); Case of Bill Boyum
- 7.3. Introduce Ordinance #21-13 Amending City Code Section 105-142 (Building and Building Regulations) to add 2021 International Property Maintenance Code
- 7.4. Introduce Ordinance #21-14 Amending Chapter 105 and 117 Regarding Swimming and Building Code
- 7.5. Adopt Resolution #21-179 Adopting 2021-2022 City Council Strategic Plan
- 7.6. Appoint an Interim Deputy City Administrator and an Interim Community Development Director
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment