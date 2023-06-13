Ramsey City Council 06-13-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Oath of Office - Patrol Officer
- 2.2. Annual Fire Department Update and Review of 2022 Activity
- 2.3. Police Department Annual Update
- 2.4. Annual Public Works Department Updates
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Ordinance #23-13 Amending Ordinance #22-28: 2023 Schedule of Rates, Fees and Charges
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #23-126 Approving Business Subsidy and Authorizing Execution of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Agreement and Approving Terms of an Interfund Loan; case of Ramsey Properties, LLC
- 6.3. Public Hearing for a Private Kennel License located at 7230 152nd Ave NW.
- 6.4. PUBLIC HEARING - Easement Vacations in HY-10 RAMSEY
- 7. Council Business
7.1. CorTrust Bank - Rezoning and Plat at the northeast corner of Sunwood Drive and Zeolite Street NW.
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #23-122 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Pavement Maintenance Project #23-16, 2023 Pavement Patching Contracted Services
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #23-128 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #23-17; COR Tree Clearing
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #23-131 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #23-11, Trott Brook Crossing Lift Station #10 Improvements.
- 7.5. Adopt Ordinance #23-10 Amendment to Chapter 105, Building and Building Regulations
- 7.6. Adopt Ordinance #23-11 Granting Centerpoint Energy Nonexclusive Franchise and Public ROW Access
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment