Ramsey City Council 06-08-2021

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Quad Cities Television (QCTV) - Annual Report by Executive Director Karen George
- 2.2. Presentation of the 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report by the City's Auditing Firm of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Company (MMKR) - Aaron Nielsen, Principal with the firm, will be presenting.
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #21-163 Providing Staff Direction Regarding Easement Encroachment at 15564 Iodine St NW; Case of Joyce Rogito
- 7.2. Approve Rental License for 17911 Yakima Street NW.
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #21-159 Ordering Plans and Specifications for Improvement Project # 21-12, 2021 Additional Pavement Overlay Improvements
- 7.4. Adopt Ordinance #21-06 Consolidating all Landscape Requirements into a Single Section and Amending Landscape Standards in the Employment Districts
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment