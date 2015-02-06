Ramsey City Council 05-25-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Introduce Ordinance #21-06 Consolidating all Landscape Requirements into a Single Section and Amending Landscape Standards in the Employment Districts
- 7.2. Discuss Ordinance Modernizing and Streamlining Land Use Application
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #21-139 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Tiger Street Reconstruction, Improvement Project #21-02
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #21-147 Confirming Vision and Land Use Policy Direction and Economic Development Framework for West Armstrong Retail Area
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment