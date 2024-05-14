Ramsey City Council 05-14-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1.Proclamation declaring the month of May 2024 as ALS Awareness Month
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Introduce Ordinance #24-02: Rezone a Portion of the Ramsey Landfill from I-1 to CL Northwest of Sunwood Drive and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW (Connexus Energy).
- 7.2. Introduce Ordinance #24-08: Rezone Property in the Donna Farms plat from B-2 to B-3
- 7.3. Consider a Zoning Map Amendment and Site Plan for Norhart Ramsey at 7975 and 7979 Sunwood Drive NW
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #24-131 Accepting Bids, Awarding Contract and Authorizing Funding for Improvement Project #24-54, The Waterfront
- 7.5. Adopt Resolution #24-125 accepting bids and awarding contract for MSA Xkimo Street Reconstruction, Improvement Project #24-05
- 7.6. Adopt Resolution #24-130 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #24-55, 2024 Pavement Patching Contracted Services
- 7.7. Adopt Ordinance #24-09 Amending Chapter 2 Regarding the Protection of Data on Residents
- Item Pulled from Consent Agenda
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
8.1. Legislative Update
- 9. Adjournment