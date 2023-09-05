Ramsey City Council 05-09-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. In Memory of Environmental Policy Board Member Michael Hiatt
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. Introduce Ordinance #23-09 Interim Use Ordinance Prohibiting the Sales of Adult-Use Cannabis
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Consider Preliminary Plat and Site Plan for Home2Suites Hotel (Project 23-102)
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #23-100 Accepting Quotes and Awarding Contract for Pavement Maintenance Project #23-15, 2023 Priority Pothole Patching Contracted Services.
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #23-101 Approving Plans and Authorizing Bids for Pavement Maintenance Project #23-16, 2023 Pavement Patching Contracted Services.
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #23-107 Approving COR Infrastructure Design Services Proposal and Authorizing Bids for Improvement Project #23-17; COR Tree Clearing
- 7.5. Introduce Ordinance #23-06 Amending Chapter 2, Article V Boards, Commissions and Authorities of the City Code
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment