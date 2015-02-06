Ramsey City Council 04-27-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
0. Adopt Resolution #21-121 Approving Purchase Agreement Extension for Gigi's Salon
- 7.1. Adopt Ordinance #21-10 Prohibiting Targeted Picketing in Residential Neighborhoods
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #21-106 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Business Park 95 Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #21-03
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #21-107 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for 2021 Neighborhood Pavement Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #21-04
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #21-108 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for 2021 MSA Pavement Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #21-05
- 7.6. Award Contract for the Design and Construction of Exterior Finishes to Pump House No. 3
- 7.7. Motion to Adopt Resolution #21-118 Modifying the Water Efficiency Grant Program to include a separate commercial/HOA rebate category.
- 7.8. Adopt Resolution #21-104 Approving Final Plat for Preserve at Northfork Second Addition, Case of BK Land Development
- 7.9. Approve Items Related to Bunker Lake Industrial Park Third Addition, Case of PSD LLC (Project #21-109)
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment