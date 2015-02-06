Ramsey City Council 04-26-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Presentation Honoring the Retiring City Administrator, Kurt Ulrich
- 2.2. Presentation by QCTV in recognition to the City Administrator for his service to the QCTV Board.
- 2.3. Proclamation Declaring May as Building Safety Month
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #22-090 Renovating Rabbit and Peltzer Park Playgrounds
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #22-102 Approving Preliminary Plat for Rivenwick Village 4th Addition (Project No. 22-109); Case of LGI Homes
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment