- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Board and Commission Member Oath of Office
2. Fire Department of the Year Award
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7.
Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #21-099 Agreement to Terminate the Joint Powers Fire Protection Agreement Between the City of Ramsey and the City of Nowthen
2. Introduce Ordinance #21-10 Prohibiting Targeted Picketing in Residential Neighborhoods
3. Adopt Ordinance #21-01 Amending City Code Sections 117-111 (R-1 Residential District) and 117-112 (R-2 Residential District) Clarifying Sub-districts based on Lot Size
4. Adopt Ordinance #21-02 Amending City Code Section 117-148 Entitled Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area
5. Adopt Resolution #21-101 Approving Preliminary Plat for Riverstone South Addition (Project No. 19-152) and Associated Approvals; Case of Capstone Homes
• Accept Final Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) and Determine Environmental Impact Statement (EIS)
• Adopt Ordinance #21-03 Amending Official Zoning Map
• Approve Deviation from Street Name Grid
• Approve Preliminary Plat
6. Adopt Resolution #21-096 Approving Donation Agreement and Acquisition of Outlots C and D, Sweetbay Ridge
7. Follow-up Discussion and Questions Surrounding Resolution #21-067
8. (moved from consent agenda) Adopt Resolution #21-098 Approving Abatement of 7111 175th Ave NW (Case of Tracy Phillippi)
- 8.
Mayor/Council/Staff Input
1. Council Staff Input - Regarding Public Data Request
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 04-13-2021
