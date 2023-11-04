Ramsey City Council 04-11-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. New Board and Commission Member Ceremonial Oath of Office
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING - Introduce Ordinance #23-05 to Amend Chapter 4 of the Charter - Nominations and Elections
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING - Introduce Ordinance #23-07 to Amend Chapter 4 of the Charter - Nominations and Elections
- 7.Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #23-074 Approving Joint Powers Agreement for Improvement Project #20-11, Ramsey Gateway Highway 10 Improvements
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment