Ramsey City Council 04-08-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Presentation
3.1. New Board and Commission Member Ceremonial Oath of Office
- 4. Citizen Input
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #25-065 Approving a Site Plan Review for a Solar Energy System on the Ramsey Landfill Property (Cedar Creek Energy)
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #25-070 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Sorteberg’s Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #25-06
- 7.3. Adopt Ordinance #25-05: Code Amendments to Chapters 2, 10, 26, 105, 106, and 109
- 7.4. Adopt Ordinance #25-06 Amending Chapter 26: Rental Residential Dwelling Units and adopt Resolution #25-073 Adopting a Rental Inspections Procedures Policy
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
8.1. Legislative Update
- 9. Adjournment