- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Presentation to PACT Pantherettes Dance Team and Anoka High School Twisters Dance Team
2. Presentation of Fire Department 2016 Annual Report
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Consent Agenda
1. Receive February 2017 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds
2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session Dated 03/14/17
2. City Council Regular Dated 03/14/17
3. Approve Pro Power Sports Lease Re-Assignment Agreement
4. Adopt Resolution #17-03-072 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of March 9, 2017 Through March 22, 2017
5. Adopt Resolution #17-03-073 Recognizing the PACT Charter School Pantherettes Dance Team and #17-03-074 Recognizing the Anoka High School Twisters Dance Team
6. Adopt Resolution #17-03-070 Approving the Transfer of Excess General Fund Revenues to the Equipment Revolving Fund, Facilities Construction Fund, Capital Maintenance Fund and Public Improvement Revolving (PIR) Fund
7. Adopt Resolution #17-03-075 Authorizing Partial Payment to DRC, Inc. and Approving Change Order #1 for Ramsey Municipal Complex Site Demolition
8. Adopt Resolution #17-03-076 Approving Assessment Agreement for Repair of Failed SSTS (Subsurface Sewage Treatment System) 16400 Uranimite St. NW; Case of Kathy Charette
- 5. Approve Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #17-03-064 Approving a Private Kennel License for the Property Located at 16825 Nutria St NW; Case of Mayra and Jeffrey Lindquist
2. Adopt Resolution #17-03-063 Approving a Beekeeping License for the Property Located at 17201 St Francis Blvd NW; Case of Tim & Corrin O'Shaugnessy
3. Adopt Resolution #17-03-071 Approving the EPB's 2017-2019 Work Plan
4. Adopt Resolution 17-03-068 to Hire a Part-Time Building Maintenance Worker
5. Adopt Resolution 17-03-067 to Hire a Part-Time Economic Development Administrative Assistant
6. Adopt Resolution #17-03-066 Appointing and Re-Appointing Board and Commission Members
7. Consider the Establishment of a Youth Liaison to the Park and Recreation Commission
8. Approve Resolution #17-03-059 Authorizing a MN DNR Grant Application from the Local Trail Connections Program for a Segment of the Trott Brook Trail
9. Review Format and Content for April 10 Comprehensive Plan Update Workshop (Transportation Plan; Parks and Recreation Plan)
10. Authorize Work Plan for the Park System Components of the Comprehensive Plan, and City-Wide Parks Master Plan
11. Review Preliminary Feedback from Highway 10 Summit and Discuss Corridor Improvement Plan Next Steps
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
1. Update on Purchase of Former Sunfish Lake Gas Station
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 3-28-2017
Loading the player...