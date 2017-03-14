1. Receive February 2017 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Work Session Dated 03/14/17



2. City Council Regular Dated 03/14/17



3. Approve Pro Power Sports Lease Re-Assignment Agreement



4. Adopt Resolution #17-03-072 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of March 9, 2017 Through March 22, 2017



5. Adopt Resolution #17-03-073 Recognizing the PACT Charter School Pantherettes Dance Team and #17-03-074 Recognizing the Anoka High School Twisters Dance Team



6. Adopt Resolution #17-03-070 Approving the Transfer of Excess General Fund Revenues to the Equipment Revolving Fund, Facilities Construction Fund, Capital Maintenance Fund and Public Improvement Revolving (PIR) Fund



7. Adopt Resolution #17-03-075 Authorizing Partial Payment to DRC, Inc. and Approving Change Order #1 for Ramsey Municipal Complex Site Demolition



8. Adopt Resolution #17-03-076 Approving Assessment Agreement for Repair of Failed SSTS (Subsurface Sewage Treatment System) 16400 Uranimite St. NW; Case of Kathy Charette