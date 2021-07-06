Ramsey City Council 03-25-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
5.1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session dated March 11, 2025
2. City Council Regular Session dated March 11, 2025
- 6. Consent Agenda
- 7. Public Hearing
- 8. Council Business
8.1. Adopt Ordinance #25-04 Northstar Truck & RV Parking - Rezoning and Site Plan Review - 15861 Jarvis St. NW
- 8.2. Introduce Ordinance #25-06 Amending Chapter 26: Rental Residential Dwelling Units
- Item Pulled from Consent Agenda
- 9. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
9.1. Legislative Update
- 10. Adjournment