Ramsey City Council 03-24-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Presentation of 2020 Photo Contest Winners
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Center Street Area Framework and Policy Plan
- 7.2. Request for Quotation for the Design and Construction of Exterior Finishes to Pump House No. 3
- 7.3. Consider Response Related to Local Zoning Preemption Legislation
- 7.4. Consider Request from Planning Commission for a Joint Work Session
- 7.5. Authorize Acquiring a RG33 MRAP Vehicle from the Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO)1033 program
- 7.6. Adopt Resolution #21-073 Approving the Transfer of Excess General Fund Revenues to the Equipment Revolving Fund, Facilities Construction Fund, Capital Maintenance Fund and Public Improvement Revolving (PIR) Fund.
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment