Ramsey City Council 03-22-2022

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Presentation of 2021 Photo Contest Winners
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Consider Request to Amend a Home Occupation Permit for Peace Keepers, Inc. at 6025 177th Ln NW; Case of Derek Trout
- 7.2. Adopt Ordinance #22-15 Rezoning a Portion of the Property Located at 7633 161st Avenue NW to Public/Quasi-Public (Project No. 22-107); Case of PACT Charter School
- 7.3. Adopt Ordinance #22-16 Establishing Boundary Lines for the City of Ramsey Ward System
- 7.4. Consider Resolution Establishing Precinct Boundary Lines and Polling Places for the City of Ramsey
- 7.5. City Attorney Report
- 7.6. Adopt Resolution #22-072 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #22-05, Riverdale Drive Trunk Utility Improvements, Llama Street to Bowers Drive
- 7.7. Introduce Ordinance #22-17 Amending the City Charter of the City of Ramsey, Minnesota Prohibiting Membership on the City of Ramsey Charter Commission of City Council Members and Providing for Other Restrictions Thereof
- 7.8. Review Charter Amendment via a Petition of the Voters per Mn Statute 410.12
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment