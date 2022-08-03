Ramsey City Council 03-08-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Oath of Office - Patrol Officer
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Ordinance #22-13 Vacating Drainage and Utility Easements at 5280 161st Ave NW
- 7.2. Consider Request for Sketch Plan, Zoning Amendment, and Comprehensive Plan Amendment Related to a Proposed Second School Campus for PACT Charter School on the Property Located at 7633 161st Ave NW (Project No. 22-107); Case of PACT Charter School
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #22-059 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #20-07, Construction of Salt Storage Building at PW Facility
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #22-017 Approving Riverstone Outlot Ownership
- 7.5. Consider Request to Amend a Home Occupation Permit for Peace Keepers, Inc. at 6025 177th Ln NW; Case of Derek Trout
- 7.6. Introduce Ordinance #22-16 Establishing Boundary Lines for the City of Ramsey Ward System
- 7.7. Approve the Replacement of the River's Bend Park Monument
- 7.8. Investigation of City Affairs
- 7.9. Discussion of the Responsibilities and Duties of the City Administrator
- 7.10. Discuss Ordinance Governing Commission Member Appointment Process
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment