Ramsey City Council 02-25-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Swearing-in and Pinning Ceremony for Captain Nick Dahlberg
- 2.2. Presentation of 2024 Photo Contest Winners
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
5.1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session dated February 11, 2025
2. City Council Regular Session dated February 11, 2025
- 6. Consent Agenda
- 7. Public Hearing
7.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Approve On-Sale, including Sunday Sales, Liquor License for SUR LLC
- 7.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Charter Recommended Ordinance #25-02 to Amend Chapter 3 of the Charter
- 7.3. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Charter Recommended Ordinance #25-03 to Amend Chapters 2, 3 and 12 of the Charter.
- 8. Council Business
8.1. Adopt Resolution #25-037 Approving Purchase Agreement for Sale of Lot 2, Block 1, Kovar Addition; Case of RM Property Management LLC
- 8.2. Adopt Resolution #25-045 Approving Purchase Agreement and Right of Re-Entry Agreement for the Sale of Part of Outlot B, COR FIVE (portions may be closed to the public)
- 8.3. Adopt Resolution #25-027 Approving the Preliminary Plat for Riverstone South 6th Addition (Project No. 24-127); Case of Development Consulting Services, LLC
- 9. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 10. Adjournment