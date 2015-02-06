Ramsey City Council 02-23-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. [POSTPONED UNTIL 3/9/21] State of the City 2021: Mayor's Address
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Introduce Ordinance #21-09 Amending City Code Section 26-852 Entitled Massage Therapist License
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Ordinance #21-08 to amend city code Chapter 10, Article III, Sec- 57, 58, and 65 pertaining to dog licensing.
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment