Ramsey City Council 02-22-2022

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Oath of Office - Patrol Officer
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Introduce Ordinance #22-13 Vacating Drainage and Utility Easements at 5280 161st Ave NW and Adopt Resolution #22-036 Approving the Final Plat of Rices Rum River Acres (Project #22-103); Case of Mark Rice
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #22-045 Approving Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce Manufactures Cohort 2021-2022 Renewal
- 7.2. Resolution #22-052 Supporting the Planning Commission's Changes to a Comprehensive Plan Amendment Adopted by Resolution #22-009
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #22-044 Approving Final Plat and Development Agreement for Lynwood Addition (Project No. 21-122); Case of U.S. Home Corporation DBA Lennar
- 7.4. Adopt Ordinance #22-06 Amending City Code Chapter 117, Sections 1 and 351 Regarding Home Occupations
- 7.5. Adopt Ordinance #22-12 Amending City Code Section 117-124 to Allow Restaurants in the E-3 Employment District
- 7.6. Adopt Ordinance #22-09 Amending City Code Section 117-56 Regarding Easement Vacations
- 7.7. Adopt Ordinance #22-11 to Allow Taprooms, Breweries, Microbreweries, and Brewpubs
- 7.8. Adopt Ordinance #22-14 An Amendment To Section 34 Of The Ramsey City Code Related To Enforcement Of Public Health, Adding Two New Provisions Thereto Regarding To The Protection Of Individual Choices Of Medical Treatments
- 7.9. Fairness and Equal Opportunity in Public Notices and Advertisements
- 7.10. Adopt Resolution #22-055 Rescinding and Replacing Resolution #22-008 Approving Development Agreement for Riverstone South
- 7.11. Adopt Resolution #22-056 Approving Assessment Agreements for Improvement Project #20-05, Riverdale Drive Extension, Llama Street to Bowers Drive
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment