Ramsey City Council 02-11-2025

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. State of the City 2025: Mayor's Address
- 2.2. QCTV Update
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
5.1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session dated January 28, 2025
2. City Council Regular Session dated January 28, 2025
- 6. Consent Agenda
- 7. Public Hearing
- 8. Council Business
8.1. Introduce Charter Recommended Ordinance #25-02 to Amend Chapter 3 of the Charter
- 8.2. Introduce Charter Recommended Ordinance #25-03 to Amend Chapters 2, 3 and 12 of the Charter.
- 9. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 10. Adjournment