Ramsey City Council 2-11-2020

1. Receive December 2019 Financial Reports - General Fund and Enterprise Funds



2. Receive Cash and Investments for Period Ending January 31, 2020



3. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:



1. City Council Special Work Session Dated 1/28/2020



2. City Council Work Session Dated 1/28/2020



4. Approve Business Licenses



5. Approve Rental Licenses



6. Adopt Resolution #20-032 Approving Cash Disbursements Made and Authorizing Payment of Accounts Payable Invoicing Received During the Period of January 23, 2020 Through February 5, 2020



7. Adopt Resolution #20-031 to Hire a Part-Time Community

3. Report from Public Works Committee



The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on January 21, 2020 and Discussed the Following Cases:



1. Receive Overview of Framework for Water Efficiency Grant Program and Consider Recommending Adoption of Resolution #20-018 to Enter into Clean Water Fund Grant Agreement with Metropolitan Council to Receive Grant Funds: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend the City Council Adopt Resolution #20-018 to Enter into the Clean Water Fund Grant Agreement with the Metropolitan Council and to Accept the $28,000 Grant to Implement a Water Efficiency Rebate Program

The Public Works Committee Held its Regular Meeting on January 21, 2020 and Discussed the Following Cases:



1. Receive Overview of Framework for Water Efficiency Grant Program and Consider Recommending Adoption of Resolution #20-018 to Enter into Clean Water Fund Grant Agreement with Metropolitan Council to Receive Grant Funds: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Recommend the City Council Adopt Resolution #20-018 to Enter into the Clean Water Fund Grant Agreement with the Metropolitan Council and to Accept the $28,000 Grant to Implement a Water Efficiency Rebate Program



2. Consider City Council Recommendation to Indefinitely Suspend Pavement Sealcoating Program: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Table the Recommendation Related to the City's Annual Sealcoating Program to the February Meeting



3. Consider City Council Recommendation to Accept Feasibility Report for 2020 Pavement Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project No. 20-02: Motion for City Council to Ratify the Recommendation of the Public Works Committee to Direct Staff to Bring Back Additional Information to the Committee at the Next Meeting Related to Both Options One and Option Three