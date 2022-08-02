Ramsey City Council 02-08-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. 2022 State of the City Address
- 2.2. Statement from Mr. Elwyn Tinklenberg of the Tinklenberg Group
- 2.3. Proclamation Proclaiming February 10, 2022 as Scott Cords Day
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. Adopt Resolution #22-039 Approving Designated Cartway Access to Thorn Lake Property (PID #04-32-25-31-0001); Case of Thomas and PattiAnn Kurak
- 6.2. Introduce Ordinance #22-06 Amending City Code Chapter 117, Sections 1 and 351 Regarding Home Occupations
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #22-037 Supporting Housing and Local Decision-Making Authority
- 7.2. Adopt Ordinance #22-03 Amending Chapter 10 of City Code: Animals
- 7.3. Adopt Ordinance #22-05 Amending Sections 117-111, 117-349, and 117-355 of City Code Creating Additional Requirements for Driveways/Parking Pads
- 7.4. Adopt Ordinance #22-04 Amending Section 117-349 of City Code to Allow Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU's)
- 7.5. Adopt Ordinance #22-07 Amending City Code Chapter 30, Section 3 exempting the Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area (MRCCA) overlay district from height restrictions to ground cover vegetation.
- 7.6. Introduce Ordinance #22-12 Amending City Code Section 117-124 to Allow Restaurants in the E-3 Employment District
- 7.7. Introduce Ordinance #22-11 Amending City Code Sections 117-116, 117-117, 117-118, and 117-124 to Allow Taprooms, Breweries, Microbreweries, and Brewpubs
- 7.8. Introduce Ordinance #22-08 Amending City Code Section 117-51 Regarding Conditional Use Permits
- 7.9. Introduce Ordinance #22-09 Amending City Code Section 117-56 Regarding Easement Vacations
- 7.10. Adopt Resolution #22-005 Establishing The Policy Of The City Of Ramsey Supporting The Health And Safety Of Its Citizens And Employees During The Covid19 Pandemic While Opposing Any Form Of Coercion Or Force In Vaccination Or Similar Health Procedures In Response To The Covid19 Pandemic In The City
- 7.11. Introduce Ordinance #22-14 An Amendment To Section 34 Of The Ramsey City Code Related To Enforcement Of Public Health, Adding Two New Provisions Thereto Regarding To The Protection Of Individual Choices Of Medical Treatments
- 7.12. 2022 Legislative Priorities
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment