Ramsey City Council 01-28-2025

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
5.1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session dated January 14, 2025
2. City Council Regular Session dated January 14, 2025
- 6. Consent Agenda
- 7. Public Hearing
- 8. Council Business
8.1. Adopt Resolution #25-026, Central Park Playground Renovation and Replacement
- 8.2. Adopt Resolution #25-018 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Fox Ridge Estates 1st & 2nd Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #24-13
- 8.3. Adopt Resolution #25-019 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for MSA Sunwood Drive Reconstruction, Improvement Project #25-02
- 9. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 10. Adjournment