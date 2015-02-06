- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #21-027 Approving Request for Interest (RFI) for a Dynamic Display Billboard for Retail Advertising on Highway 10 Near The COR
2. Adopt Resolution #21-022 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for Riverdale Drive Reconstruction, Improvement Project #21-00
3. Adopt Resolution #21-023 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for 2021 Crack Seal Improvements, Improvement Project #21-06
4. Introduce Ordinance #20-01 Amending City Code Sections 117-111 (R-1 Residential District) and 117-112 (R-2 Residential District) Clarifying Sub-districts based on Lot Size
5. Introduce Ordinance #21-02 Amending City Code Section 117-148 Entitled Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area
6. Receive Request from Planning Commission to Reconsider Bowers Drive Connection
7. Consider Preliminary Approvals Related to Riverstone South; Case of Capstone Homes/Riverstone Development
1. Adopt Resolution #21-015 Approving Comprehensive Plan Amendment from Low Density Residential to Medium Density Residential for Detached Townhome Section
2. Adopt Ordinance #21-03 Approving Zoning Amendment from R-1 Residential (MUSA - 80) District to R-1 Residential (MUSA - 65) District, R-1 Residential (MUSA - 50) District and R-2 Residential (Detached Townhome) District
8. Approve Revised Cost Share Framework for Riverdale Drive Extension Improvement Project Related to Riverstone South; Case of Capstone Homes and Pearson Properties of Ramsey
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 01-26-2021
