Ramsey City Council 01-25-2022

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Ordinance #22-01 Vacating Portions of Dolomite Street Right-of-Way and Drainage and Utility Easement at 6650 Highway 10 (Project No. 22-100); Case of City of Ramsey
- 7.2. Adopt Ordinance #22-02 Vacating a Drainage and Utility Easement at 6815 McKinley Street NW (Project No. 21-136); Case of Cullinan Rigging
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #22-033 Rejecting Bids for Water Treatment Plant Trunk Watermain Improvements, Improvement Project #21-08
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment