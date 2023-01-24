Ramsey City Council 01-24-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. PUBLIC HEARING - Easement vacation in Apple Ridge in conjunction with the proposed plat of Gile Addition.
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #23-034 Approving First Amendment to Purchase Agreement for Ramsey Properties, LLC (A portion of this meeting may be closed to public)
2. Adopt Resolution #23-032 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Bids for Improvement Project #21-09, Centralized Water Treatment Plant
3. Review recommendation from the Charter Commission to amend the charter by Ordinance #22-29 under M.S 410.12, subdivision 7
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
- Item Pulled from Consent Agenda