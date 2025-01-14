Ramsey City Council 01-14-2025

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Swearing-in Ceremony for Mayor Ryan Heineman, Councilmember At-Large Kirsten Buscher, Ward 2 Councilmember Eric Peters and Ward 4 Councilmember Shanna Stewart.
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Approve Minutes
5.1. Approve the Following Meeting Minutes:
1. City Council Work Session dated December 10, 2024
2. City Council Regular Session dated December 10, 2024
- 6. Consent Agenda
- 7. Public Hearing
- 8. Council Business
8.1. Adopt Resolution #25-006 Approving Purchase Agreement and Right of Re-Entry Agreement for the Sale of Part of Outlot D, Waterfront Village: Case of Capital Real Estate, Inc.
- 8.2. Adopt Resolution #25-003 Approving the Preliminary Plat for Emerald Estates, a Single Family Residential Development Located on 181st Avenue, West of Xenolith Street (Project No. 24-123); Case of Landform Professional Services, LLC
- 9. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 10. Adjournment