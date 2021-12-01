Ramsey City Council 01-12-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Swearing In Ceremony for the Mayor and Councilmembers
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
1. Introduce Ordinance #21-05 Vacating Easement and Resolution #21-017 Approving Development Agreement for Riverstone 5th Addition
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Resolution #21-001 Approving the 2021 Council Organization
3. Adopt Resolution #21-018 Providing Feedback for Bacon Property Sketch Plan; Case of Bill Boyum
4. Adopt Resolution #21-020 Approving a Home Occupation Permit for Twin Cities Generator at 17040 Baugh St NW (Project No. 20-132); Case of Twin Cities Generator
5. Adopt Resolution #21-021 Approving REVISED Sanitary Sewer Maintenance and Rain Garden Agreement for River Walk Village; Case of N & D Management, LLC
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment