Ramsey City Council 01-10-2023

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Swearing-In Ceremony for Councilmember At-Large Chris Riley, Ward 1 Councilmember Michael Olson and Ward 3 Councilmember Dan Specht.
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- Item Pulled from Consent Agenda- 5.3. Approve Business Licenses
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider an Interim Use Permit and Home Occupation Permit for Sewer Works at 17725 Nowthen Blvd. NW
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING - Review recommendation from the Charter Commission to amend the charter by Ordinance #22-29 under M.S 410.12, subdivision 7
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Receive Plan Review Updates for Improvement Project #21-09, Centralized Water Treatment Plant
- 7.2. Adopt Ordinance #23-01 Amending City Code Section 26 Article XIX - Mobile Food Units
- 7.3. Approval of Verizon Cell Tower Term Sheet
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment