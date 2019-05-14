- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Minutes
- 4. Open Forum
- 5. Old Business
a. Haven for Heroes - Historic Anoka State Hospital Cottages (Update)
b. Expansion of Christian Hill Historic District
- 6. New Business
a. Heritage Preservation Awards
i. Atlas Staffing, 78 West Main Street Commercial Renovation
ii. Main Floral, 1512 2nd Ave Commercial Renovation
iii. Thomas Realty Inc., 1512 3rd Avenue Residential Renovation
iv. Three Rivers Mechanical, 319 Monroe Street Residential Renovation
b. Awarding of Sandwich Board Signs
i. 516 Brisbin Street, Circa 1901
ii. 520 Harrison Street, Circa 1890
iii. 609 Jackson Street, Circa 1890
iv. 1839 Shaw Avenue, Circa 1890
c. Downtown Development Update
- 7. Committee Reports
a. Heritage Preservation Award Committee
b. Fundraising Committee
c. Tourism Committee
d. Historic Vignette Committee
- 8. Miscellaneous
a. Damaged Sign at Ferry/Main Street (Update)
b. Relocation of Christian Hill Neighborhood Sign (Update)
c. Reminder of Group Photo of HPC after Adjournment
- 10. Adjournment
Heritage Preservation Commission 5-14-2019
