Champlin Planning Commission 9-18-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of August Meeting Minutes (Exhibit #1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2017-20: Site Plan (Exhibit 2)
A Request from EMC Services, Inc. for Site Plan Approval to Construct a Second Story Addition to the EMC Services Building Located at 321 Dean Avenue (Part of Lot 1, Block 3, Auditor's Subdivision No. 15)
B. Project 2017-19: Preliminary Plat and Setback Variance (Exhibit 3)
A Request from the City of Champlin and the Elm Creek Animal Hospital for Preliminary Plat Approval of the Properties Located at 327 Dean Avenue and 404 Jefferson Highway North (Lot 1, Block 3, Auditor's Subdivision No. 15) and a Three-Foot Setback Variance for a Parking Lot
- 9. Other Business
- 10. Adjournment