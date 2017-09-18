Champlin Planning Commission 9-18-2017

B. Project 2017-19: Preliminary Plat and Setback Variance (Exhibit 3)



A Request from the City of Champlin and the Elm Creek Animal Hospital for Preliminary Plat Approval of the Properties Located at 327 Dean Avenue and 404 Jefferson Highway North (Lot 1, Block 3, Auditor's Subdivision No. 15) and a Three-Foot Setback Variance for a Parking Lot