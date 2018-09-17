Champlin Planning Commission 9-17-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of August Meeting Minutes (Exhibit 1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2018-17: Conditional Use Permit (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Marshall and Becky Posey for a Conditional Use Permit to Remove 625 Yards of Fill Along the Mississippi Riverbank at 11656 Mississippi Drive (Lot 12, Block 1, RIVERVIEW ESTATES)
- 9. Other Business
- 10. Adjournment