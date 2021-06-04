Champlin Planning Commission 8-20-2018

B. Project 2018-03: Lot Split and Preliminary Plat (Exhibit 3)



A Request from Accent Homes for a Lot SPlit of the Property Located at 306 Dean Avenue East (Part of Lot 1 and Lot 2, Block 4, Auditor's Subdivision No. 15, Hennepin County, Minnesota) and a Preliminary Plat Converting Outlots B and C, Villas at Waters Edge into Two Lots. The New Plat is Known as Villas at Waters Edge Second addition