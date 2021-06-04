Champlin Planning Commission 8-20-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of July Meeting Minutes (Exhibit 1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2018-12: Variance (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Nadexhda Martynyuk for a Variance to the Front Yard Setback for a Single Family Residential Home at 620 Dayton Road
B. Project 2018-03: Lot Split and Preliminary Plat (Exhibit 3)
A Request from Accent Homes for a Lot SPlit of the Property Located at 306 Dean Avenue East (Part of Lot 1 and Lot 2, Block 4, Auditor's Subdivision No. 15, Hennepin County, Minnesota) and a Preliminary Plat Converting Outlots B and C, Villas at Waters Edge into Two Lots. The New Plat is Known as Villas at Waters Edge Second addition
- 9. Other Business
- 10. Adjournment