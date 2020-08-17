- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Role of the Planning Commission - Introduce New Member (Exhibit 1)
- 4. Roll Call
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of July 20, 2020 Meeting Minutes (Exhibit 2)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. New Business
A. Project 2020-15: Rezone, Lot Split, Variances (Exhibit 3)
A Request from John Schmitz for Rezoning from R-A to R-1, a Lot Split, and Variances to Front Yard Setback from 30 Feet to 24.3 Feet for Proposed Structure on Parcel B and Existing Structure on Parcel A, on the Property Located at 11090 Goose Lake Road. The Proposed Lot Split Creates a New Single-Family Residential Lot.
B. Project 2020-04: Text Amendment (Exhibit 4)
A Request from Craig Hanson, Real Assets, for a Zoning Text Amendment to Sec. 126-Commercial Uses to Allow Convalescent Homes as a Conditional Use in the C-1 Zoning
C. Project 2020-20: Preliminary Plat, Site Plan and Conditional Use Permit (Exhibit 5)
A Request from the Cohesion Group for a Preliminary Plat, Site Plan Review, and Conditional Use Permit for Restaurant and Event Center at Outlot B, Champlin Mississippi Crossings
- 9. Other Business
A. Report on City Council Action July 27, 2020 (Approved: CUP Garage at 713 Bradford Avenue, CUP Pool at 837 Bradford Avenue, Mississippi Crossings
- 10. Adjournment
Champlin Planning Commission 8-17-2020
Loading the player...