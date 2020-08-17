Champlin Planning Commission 8-17-2020

A. Project 2020-15: Rezone, Lot Split, Variances (Exhibit 3)



A Request from John Schmitz for Rezoning from R-A to R-1, a Lot Split, and Variances to Front Yard Setback from 30 Feet to 24.3 Feet for Proposed Structure on Parcel B and Existing Structure on Parcel A, on the Property Located at 11090 Goose Lake Road. The Proposed Lot Split Creates a New Single-Family Residential Lot.