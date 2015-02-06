Champlin Planning Commission 7-20-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of June 15, 2020 Meeting Minutes (Exhibit 1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. New Business
A. Project 2020-12: CUP Garage (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Kevin & Valerie Loegering, for Conditional Use Permit to Construct an Attached Garage that Exceeds the 1,000 Square Foot Threshold for an Accessory Structure at 713 Bradford Avenue
B. Project 2020-13: CUP Pool (Exhibit 3)
A Request from Jennifer Washburn, for Conditional Use Permit to Install a Pool Within the Mississippi Corridor at 837 Bradford Avenue
- 9. Other Business
A. Report on City Council Action June 22, 2020 (Approved: Mobile Food Unit, Lot Split at 11261 West River Road, CUP Pool at 11816 Mississippi Dr. N)
- 10. Adjournment