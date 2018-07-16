Champlin Planning Commission 7-16-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Roll Call
- 4. Role of the Planning Commission
- 5. Approval of Agenda
- 6. Approval of June Meeting Minutes (Exhibit 1)
- 7. Open Forum
- 8. Public Hearings
A. Project 2018-11: Conditional Use Permit (Exhibit 2)
A Request from Grant Rademacher, Owner of G-Will Liquors, for a Conditional Use Permit to Install an Electronic Message Sign at 12153 Champlin Drive (Lot 1, Block 2, PARK RIDGE OF CHAMPLIN, Hennepin County, Minnesota)
- 9. Other Business
- 10. Adjournment